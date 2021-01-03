site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Phillip Gaines: Can't go Week 17
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 3, 2021
at
3:04 pm ET 1 min read
Gaines (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Gaines will end the 2020 regular season with four consecutive absences due to a lingering knee injury. Through 12 appearances with the
Texans this year, Gaines had 24 tackles (18 solo) and one defended pass. More News
