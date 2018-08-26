Martin hit 4-of-5 field goals, including one from 53 yards, during Sunday's practice session, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Martin was set up in a duel with incumbent kicker Zane Gonzalez, with each kicker attempting a field goal from 34, 38, 40, 45, and 53 yards. Gonzalez went 3-for-5, missing from 34 and 53, while Martin's only miss came from 38. Gonzalez is coming off a preseason tilt that saw him make a 54-yard field goal and he appears to be taking over the kicking battle. However, Martin's performance Sunday suggests the decisions haven't been made yet and he could grab the job for himself entering Week 1.

