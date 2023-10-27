Mayfield completed 25 of 42 passes for 237 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding three rushes for 19 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-18 loss to the Bills on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble but recovered it and threw a two-point conversion pass.

Mayfield's numbers were certainly acceptable from a fantasy perspective, with the veteran signal-caller authoring his third multi-touchdown effort of the campaign. Mayfield hit his top duo of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans for three- and 24-yard scoring tosses in the second and third quarters, respectively, but he couldn't get the Buccaneers past their own 45-yard line on the final possession of the contest. Despite Tampa Bay suffering its third straight loss Thursday, Mayfield has put together a serviceable body of work through the first seven games on his way to 1,600 passing yards and an impressive 10:4 TD:INT. He'll next take aim at the Texans in a Week 9 road matchup on Sunday, Nov. 5.