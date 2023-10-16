Mayfield completed 19 of 37 passes for 206 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Lions.

Mayfield failed to throw a touchdown for the first time as a Buccaneer, and he suffered from an overall poor performance during which he averaged 5.6 yards per attempt. He still displayed some ability to make big plays, tallying three completions of over 20 yards -- two of which went to Trey Palmer. Mayfield has performed adequately as a game manager in relatively easy matchups, but he's now struggled against both Philadelphia and Detroit.