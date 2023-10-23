Mayfield completed 27 of 42 passes for 275 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Falcons. He added three rushes for 32 yards.

Mayfield bounced back from his worst performance of the season against Detroit in Week 6, though he still had struggles with efficiency and mistakes. The highlight of his game came early on a 40-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans, accounting for Mayfield's only score as well as his longest completion. Otherwise, the team's explosive plays were primarily the product of runs after the catch. The primary drawback to Mayfield's performance was an interception that came late in the fourth quarter on a drive that could have given the Buccaneers the lead. Overall, he has been a decent game manager, but he's thrown for multiple touchdowns twice in six starts while topping 300 passing yards just once.