Mayfield completed 15 of 25 passes for 146 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Buccaneers' 25-11 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. He also rushed once for two yards and committed a fumble recovered by Tampa Bay.

Mayfield found life much more difficult than during the first two games of his Buccaneers starting tenure, as he was sacked twice and also committed his first turnover of the campaign. The veteran signal-caller found favorite target Mike Evans for his one touchdown pass of the evening, but no other pass catcher surpassed three receptions or 32 yards. Mayfield averaged a meager 5.8 yards per attempt as well, and he'll likely have an uphill battle trying to bounce back in a Week 4 road matchup against the similarly tough Saints defense.