Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Pair of catches in loss
Brate secured two of five targets for 17 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Saturday.
The expectation was that Brate and fellow tight end O.J. Howard would see an uptick in workload Saturday with both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin sidelined due to hamstring injuries. However, that didn't equate to any uptick in production for Brate, who actually generated his lowest production of the last three games. It's likely Godwin misses the Week 17 tilt against the Falcons, while Evans is already on injured reserve; therefore, the possibility for extra targets could be there for Brate once more in the regular-season finale.
