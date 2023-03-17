The Buccaneers released Brate on Friday.
Brate, who played nine seasons for the Buccaneers, is coming off a campaign in which he caught 20 passes for 174 yards in 11 games. In the wake of the 31-year-old's departure, 2022 draftees Cade Otton and Ko Kieft now currently top Tampa Bay's tight end depth chart.
