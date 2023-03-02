The Buccaneers are expected to release Brate in the coming days, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Brate was entering the final year of his contract in Tampa Bay and set to count close to $5 million against the cap. The anticipated release will clear $2.03 million, leaving behind $2.96 million in dead money. The 31-year-old has spent his entire nine-year career with the Bucs but had an eight-year-low 20 catches for 174 scoreless yards in 11 games last season.