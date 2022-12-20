Brate brought in two of four targets for 25 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
The veteran tight end outpaced rookie position mate Cade Otton by one reception, five yards and three targets, somewhat of a departure from recent trends. Brate still logged 19 fewer snaps than Otton's 48, however, so the numbers for each player could simply prove to be a bit of an outlier in the team's remaining games.
