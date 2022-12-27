Brate played just eight snaps from scrimmage and did not log a target in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday night.

Brate was outpaced by rookie position mate Cade Otton significantly in snaps, as the latter logged 60 more plays from scrimmage than the veteran. The disparity came abruptly considering Brate had just been in on 19 plays to Otton's 48 in Week 15 against the Bengals and recorded a pair of receptions on four targets. Little-used veteran Kyle Rudolph and rookie Ko Kieft were also active Sunday and saw 11 and 14 snaps, respectively, so perhaps Brate's reduced opportunity was simply the result of a one-week glut at tight end.