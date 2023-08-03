Davis (shoulder) returned to practice Thursday after missing the last two sessions, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Davis' bruised shoulder is fully healed, which is good news for Tampa Bay's secondary. The 26-year-old should remain a starter at corner in 2023, as has been the case since his rookie season in 2018.
