Izien will cross-train at free safety during the offseason, according to safeties coach Nick Rapone, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Izien spent most of last season working as Tampa Bay's slot corner, but he may find himself with a more dynamic role in 2024. It's unclear if the Buccaneers have someone else in mind to handle slot duties this upcoming season, or if they just want to see if Izien could also help bolster their depth at safety as well.