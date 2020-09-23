Grayson, who reverted to the Buccaneers' practice squad Monday, failed to bring in his only target during the 31-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Grayson was active with Chris Godwin (concussion) sidelined, and the second-year wideout actually logged 18 scrimmage snaps. However, the LSU product unsurprisingly saw little of quarterback Tom Brady's attention in what was Grayson's third professional game. Godwin has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to be available for Sunday's Week 3 road matchup against the Broncos, but Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports the Bucs designated Grayson as one of their three protected practice squad players for this week on Tuesday.