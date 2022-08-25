Grayson (undisclosed) was waived by the Buccaneers on Thursday.
Grayson was let go with an injury designation Thursday after he missed Saturday's preseason game versus the Titans with an undisclosed injury. The wide receiver will have to pass a physical once he passes through waivers before he can sign with a new team.
