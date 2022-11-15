site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cyril Grayson: Cut by Cleveland
RotoWire Staff
The Browns cut Grayson from their practice squad Tuesday.
Grayson inked a practice-squad deal with the Browns on Nov. 8 but has been let go a week later. In a corresponding move, Cleveland signed Isaac Rochell to its practice squad.
