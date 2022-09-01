site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cyril Grayson: Gets injury settlement
The Buccaneers cut Grayson (undisclosed) from IR with an injury settlement Thursday.
Grayson is now free to sign with another club once back to full health. Per the terms of his injury settlement he can't re-sign with Tampa Bay until Week, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
