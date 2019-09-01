Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Wins third running back job
Ogunbowale is one of only three running backs currently on the Buccaneers' roster following the release of Andre Ellington on Saturday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Ogunbowale made his presence felt throughout training camp and preseason, and he evidently showed enough as a pass catcher in particular to convince coach Bruce Arians to part with a known entity in Ellington. As one of only three running backs on the roster alongside Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones, Ogunbowale is one injury away from an expanded role, and he figures to see a fairly solid complementary role even when the top duo is at full health. Ogunbowale also has some experience as a kickoff returner, although Bobo Wilson is projected to open the season in that role.
