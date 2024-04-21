Ogunbowale re-signed with the Texans on a one-year deal on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After stints in Washington, Tampa Bay and Jacksonville, Ogunbowale will enter his third straight season in Houston. Primarily used on offense as a third-down back, the journeyman tallied 53 total yards in 2023, while also notably converting on a 29-yard field goal attempt. He will presumably compete for the No. 3 spot on the running back depth chart behind Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce.