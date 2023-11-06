Ogunbowale successfully converted a 29-yard field-goal attempt in Sunday's 39-37 win over Tampa Bay in Week 9.

Ogunbowale was pressed into duty as a kicker when Ka'imi Fairbairn was unable to play in the second half due to a hamstring injury. He handled kickoffs, and the field goal gave Houston a 33-30 lead, but Ogunbowale was not given an opportunity to kick extra points. Houston went for two points on all four second-half touchdowns. If Fairbairn's injury lingers, the Texans are likely to add a traditional placekicker over using Ogunbowale.