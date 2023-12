Ogunbowale played 16 of 56 snaps on offense, and carried twice for seven yards and hauled in one of his two targets for a four-yard reception in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Jets.

Both of Ogunbowale's targets and carries came in Houston's final two offensive possessions, when the team was trailing by three touchdowns. In more competitive contests, Ogunbowale's playing time will likely be contained mostly to special teams, while Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce dominate the snaps at running back.