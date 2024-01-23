Ogunbowale had two carries for seven yards and caught his lone target for 13 yards in Houston's 34-10 playoff loss to Baltimore last Saturday. He finished the 2023 season with eight carries for 35 yards and two catches on seven targets for 18 yards.

Ogunbowale eventually became the No. 2 back behind Devin Singletary, surpassing Dameon Pierce, who struggled all season. Had Singletary gotten hurt at any point leading up to the postseason, perhaps the rotation might have been different. Ogunbowale, who enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, has been a valuable depth piece and special-teams regular since joining the Texans ahead of the 2022 season. He's returned kickoffs, served as a coverage specialist and kicked a field goal as the emergency kicker in the Week 9 win over Tampa Bay. The organization will likely want him back for 2024.