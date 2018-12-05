Jackson (thumb) is listed as a non-participant on the Wednesday practice report, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Given that he was listed as a limited participant all last week, the downgrade to DNP may fuel speculation about Jackson missing the rest of the season. He was ineffective while playing through a thumb injury Week 12, and the Tampa offense didn't miss a beat with Chris Godwin taking on a larger role in Jackson's absence Week 13. The 32-year-old wideout doesn't seem especially likely to return for Sunday's game against the Saints.