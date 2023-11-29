The Eagles announced Wednesday that Jackson has decided to retire as a member of the team.

Jackson is set to have his retirement officially announced during Sunday's game against the 49ers, in which he will be celebrated as an honorary captain. The 15-year veteran will long be remembered as one of the most explosive playmakers in NFL history. Jackson earned three Pro Bowl nods in his career and holds the NFL record for career touchdowns of 60-plus yards (26). He last suited up for Baltimore, where he appeared in seven games in 2022.