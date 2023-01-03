Jackson had one catch for nine yards on two targets Sunday against the Steelers.

Baltimore mustered just 14 completions and 130 passing yards Sunday and Mark Andrews was the primary target, which left little room for other Ravens pass catchers to make an impact. Jackson has not caught more than two passes in any game since joining the Ravens and has just two combined receptions for 19 yards over his last three games. If Tyler Huntley gets another start Sunday, there will likely be few targets to go around to Ravens receivers, including Jackson.