Jackson (illness) was waived by the Ravens on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
It's entirely possible Jackson could return to the Ravens provided he's able to pass through waivers. The veteran target played at least 10 offensive snaps in every game dating back to Week 12 and actually drew at least two targets in each one of those contests, but save for a deep reception back in Week 12, Jackson has been otherwise bottled up. Expect the Ravens to continue with their ground-oriented attack Week 18 against the Bengals.
