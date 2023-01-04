site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-desean-jackson-misses-practice-wednesday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Misses practice Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 4, 2023
at
4:52 pm ET
•
1 min read
Jackson (illness) didn't practice Wednesday.
Jackson now has two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, but given his limited volume in the
Ravens' passing attack, the veteran speedster isn't a high-percentage fantasy lineup option in Week 18.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read