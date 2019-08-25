Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Dealing with injury
Bond (undisclosed) was unable to participate in Sunday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear how Bond suffered the injury, but it's serious enough to force him out of practice. Expect the team to update his status ahead of their third preseason game against the Cowboys on Thursday. With Bond sidelined, Emmanuel Smith and Beau Allen could see an increase in reps.
