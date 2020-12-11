site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Devante Bond: Comes off injured list
RotoWire Staff
The Bears restored Bond (quadriceps) from the practice squad injured list Thursday.
Bond can now resume participating in all practice squad activities. The 27-year-oldlinebacker has seen action in two games this season.
