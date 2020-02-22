Bears' Devante Bond: Re-signs with Bears
Bond has re-signed with the Bears on a one-year contract ahead of the 2020 season, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Bond was suspended for four games last season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He ended up recording just three solo tackles in seven games with the team. He will now set his sights on earning a bigger role heading into the upcoming season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 3 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 3 XFL DFS contests.
-
2/21 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down the entire XFL Week 3 slate, providing top DFS plays for every position...
-
2/20 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT guys make their early picks for the best 2020 sleepers, including upside picks at every...
-
Dynasty trade charts, rankings, tiers
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football content currently available at CBS Sports?...
-
Tight End Dynasty Risers & Fallers
Heath Cummings makes the case that Mark Andrews should be the No. 2 tight end in Dynasty.
-
Busts 1.0: Hard acts to follow
These 12, some among the biggest stars of 2019, are unlikely to be worth what it will take...