White finished the 2023 regular season with 83 tackles (49 solo), including 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and an additional four defensed passes across 14 games. He added three assisted tackles in the Buccaneers' two postseason games.

White put together a highly disappointing contract season, one he finished with a whimper by recording three or fewer stops i six of the last eight games he appeared in, including the playoffs. That sample unfortunately seems destined to be the last of his Buccaneers tenure, as the 2019 first-round pick is slated to hit unrestricted free agency at the beginning of the new league year. White angled for an extension last offseason but reportedly had some exorbitant demands, and his lackluster season certainly didn't help his cause for a lucrative offer from Tampa Bay before he hits the open market.