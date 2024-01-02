White had seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Saints.
White joined Antoine Winfield and Zyon McCollum as the three Bucs defenders with identical tackling performances Sunday. White has 80 tackles (46 solo), including 2.5 sacks, six passes defended and two interceptions over 13 games this season.
