White recorded four tackles (two solo), including a half-sack, and also intercepted a pass and deflected two others in Sunday's 30-12 win over Jacksonville.

White was a busy man in his return from a three-game absence, snatching his first interception since Week 3 while also getting to the quarterback for the first time in his last four appearances. The linebacker is now up to 73 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, while also adding two interceptions and five pass deflections over 12 contests in 2023.