White (foot) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
White has missed Tampa Bay's last three games due to a lingering foot injury, but he looks to be on track to play Sunday, barring any setbacks. When he suits back up, he'll step back in next to Lavonte David as the Bucs' second starting inside linebacker.
