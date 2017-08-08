Wilcox worked as the first-team safety alongside Chris Conte in Monday's practice, Joe Kania of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Wilcox has primarily been working with the second team and as a nickel corner in practices, but the move to the first team Monday produced impressive results. The free-agent acquisition was effective working against first-round pick O.J. Howard, wresting the ball out of Howard's grip after he had made a tough reception. Additionally, Wilcox made a diving interception of a Ryan Griffin pass while shadowing Howard down the middle of the field on another play. The battle for the two starting safety spots between Conte, Wilcox, Keith Tandy and second-round pick Justin Evans figures to be a spirited one that could endure deep into preseason. Per Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site both Wilcox and Evans will be rotating in with either Conte or Tandy throughout the week.