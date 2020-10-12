The Buccaneers placed Cichy (hamstring) on injured reserve Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Cichy won't be eligible to return until Week 9 against the Saints, but the team believes he has a good chance to be activated by then. The Wisconsin product has battled with injuries since being drafted in 2018, missing a combined 22 games over the previous two campaigns. He's played strictly on special teams this season.
