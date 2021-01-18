Cichy suffered a broken arm in Sunday's NFC divisional-round win over the Saints, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cichy has endured terrible injury luck during his football career dating back to his college days at Wisconsin. The 24-year-old linebacker tore the ACL in his right knee in college and tore the ACL in his left knee during his rookie 2018 season. There's no clear timeline for Cichy's return, but he's out for the rest of the postseason. Cichy will be a restricted free agent in March.