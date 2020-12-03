The Buccaneers waived Cichy on Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Cichy suited up for the first five games of the season, playing exclusively on special teams. He spent the next seven weeks on injured reserve before being activated last Saturday, and now he's been let go. The Wisconsin product's career has been plagued by injury dating back to his college days -- he tore his ACL in college and again in the NFL. The 24-year-old linebacker may need to settle for a special-teams role for the time being.