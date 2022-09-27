Darden secured his only target for 25 yards and returned three punts for 26 yards in the Buccaneers' 14-12 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Darden logged a season-high 18 snaps from scrimmage with the Buccaneers down three receivers, and he flashed his speed on his one reception by getting upfield down the right sideline for a 25-yard gain. He also continued to put in his usual strong work on special teams, now averaging an impressive 8.9 yards per punt return on his eight runbacks. Despite the splash play on offense, Darden could be back to minimal involvement from scrimmage in Week 4 if at least Mike Evans (suspension) and Julio Jones (knee) return as expected.