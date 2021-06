Darden was impressive during OTAs and is expected to compete for both the punt and kick return jobs, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Darden was absent from some of minicamp due to a hamstring issue, but overall he made a strong impact. While he was reportedly fearless over the middle in terms of receiving, his biggest impact could potentially come in the return game. He is expected to compete with Jaydon Mickens for both the punt and kick return jobs.