Dean has a back injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Lions, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The starting cornerback was active before exiting, recording five tackles and three passes defensed. Dean had 61 tackles and four passes defensed in the regular season and 10 tackles and a pass defensed in Tampa Bay's wild-card playoff win over Philadelphia. Zyon McCollum is his backup.