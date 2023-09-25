Vaughn is expected to be active for Monday's contest against the Eagles, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Vaughn sat out of practice leading up to Week 1 after being unhappy with his spot on the depth chart. He was a healthy inactive for the first two games of the season, but with Chase Edmonds (knee) being placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Vaughn will get the chance to show what he can provide while operating behind Rachaad White and Sean Tucker.