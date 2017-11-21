Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Dominating performance in win
Alexander posted eight tackles (six solo) -- including one for loss -- and an interception in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins.
The third-year linebacker's tackle total was a team high, while his early second-quarter pick of Jay Cutler on a pass intended for Jarvis Landry was his second of the season. The interception gave the Buccaneers the ball at the Dolphins' 10-yard line following Alexander's 20-yard return, which eventually led to a six-yard touchdown from Ryan Fitzpatrick to O.J. Howard. Alexander's typically robust tackle numbers (at least seven stops in four of his last five games) and ability to create turnovers continue to give him considerable viability in all IDP formats.
