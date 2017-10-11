Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Returns to practice finally

Alexander (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant.

This marks Alexander's first practice in any capacity since he injured his hamstring in Tampa Bay's first game of the season. His prolonged absence, along with that of Lavonte David (ankle), allowed rookie Kendell Beckwith to pile up 31 tackles the past three weeks while handling an every-down role. Beckwith's strong play might encourage the Bucs to take a slow approach with David and/or Alexander, though both figure to eventually step back in as three-down 'backers. The competition does bring into question whether Alexander will post his usual lofty tackle numbers once he returns. His availability for Sunday's game in Arizona remains uncertain.