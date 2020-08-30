Gay, who made 35- and 46-yard field goals during the Buccaneers' scrimmage at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, is nevertheless expected to get new competition this week in the form of veterans Ryan Succop and Cody Parkey, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

If the second-year kicker ultimately wins the job coming out of camp, he'll certainly have earned it, as it appears Gay will have to fend three players off overall for a roster spot. Coach Bruce Arians emphasized Sunday that he's "looking for consistency on the gimmes", citing a zero-tolerance policy for any missed extra points or field-goal tries from inside the 30-yard line. Gay notably struggled on several occasions during his rookie campaign with kicks in that range, and Scott Smith of the team's official site reports the 26-year-old focused on shortening his overall kicking motion during the offseason and is receptive to having to fight his way to a spot on the team. "Competition is the baseline of the NFL," he said. "Everybody's fighting for a job and if you don't perform, someone's right there ready behind you, ready to take your spot. It's no news to me that guys are in here competing for a shot and they're going to bring competition in. Competition is going to breed success and I think the potential of our team this year is super-high, and I think the kicking position is very important."