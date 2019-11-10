Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Solid but unspectacular in win
Evans hauled in four of six targets for 82 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.
Evans once again paced the team in receiving yardage, but he actually was just fourth in targets and checked in under 100 yards receiving for the first time in the last three contests. He had been on an unsustainable pace of averaging 15 targets per game over the last three contests, and although he saw a considerable drop in looks Sunday, he still naturally remains a strong play in all formats going into a Week 11 divisional showdown against the Saints.
