Howard (ankle) is still wearing a hard cast but expects to recover from his injury within 4-to-6 weeks, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

While his own estimate needs to be taken with a grain of salt, Howard might have avoided injured reserve if the Buccaneers had still been in the playoff hunt. As is, he'll set his sights toward a full recovery before the start of the team's offseason program in April, hoping to build on a breakout 2018 campaign in which he produced 56.5 yards per game while averaging 16.6 per catch and 11.8 per target. The Bucs would be wise to give him more than 4.8 targets per game next season, potentially parting ways with Cameron Brate, Adam Humphries and/or DeSean Jackson to ensure that happens.