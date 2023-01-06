site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' O.J. Howard: Questionable for Week 18
Jan 6, 2023
Howard (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Howard returned to a full practice Friday after a limited session Thursday, so he appears to be trending toward playing. The depth tight end is unlikely to play significant role in Houston's low-octane passing game.
