Howard (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After logging a season-low 16 percent of the Texans' offensive snaps in last week's loss to the Dolphins, Howard will now find himself in street clothes for the first time in 2022. Brevin Jordan, who had been a healthy scratch the past three weeks, will replace Howard as the Texans' likely No. 3 tight end behind Jordan Akins and Teagan Quitoriano.