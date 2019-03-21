Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Runs routes for Mahomes
Howard (ankle) was seen running routes for Patrick Mahomes in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Both of Howard's first two seasons as a pro were cut short by injuries to his right ankle and/or foot, limiting him to 24 of a possible 32 appearances. With 16.6 yards per catch, 11.5 yards per target and 18.3 percent touchdown rate (11 TDs on 60 receptions) in his career, he's been dynamic when on the field and now will be operating under new coach Bruce Arians. Assuming he can stay healthy in 2019, Howard is a breakout candidate by any measure.
